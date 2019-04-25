City installs new Art Garden sculptures

LAURINBURG — Those traveling through downtown Laurinburg on Wednesday might have noticed the Art Garden was missing it statues, but on Thursday new ones began to take over.

There are a total of 16 statues throughout the garden, which is located on the corner of Main and Church streets, and is a partnership between the city of Laurinburg and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The official unveiling of the new statues will be during SpringFest at 11 a.m. Saturday, but those who are curious will be able to look at the new statues from the street and be able to get a closer look during Laurinburg After Five and the movie being held on Friday evening.

According to Michael Mandeville, the community development director, UNCP students had 20 sculptures for the city to chose from, which was the most there had been since the partnership began. There are also two Lumbee sculptures — a dream catcher and a feather bench — in the garden from the Lumbee Recreation Center in Pembroke.

Mandeville added that the partnership between UNCP and the city is beneficial not only to the city, but also to the students as new statues are installed each year.

“Changing it keeps the artwork fresh and it’s part of the partnership we have,” Mandeville said. “It benefits the school because we provide some material for the students to work with and they provide us with art. It’s a mutually beneficial program we have going on.”

Pieces being placed this year include a shark, flower, bells and various other pieces of abstract art.

