Primary voting begins Wednesday for 9th District Republicans

LAURINBURG — One-Stop Early Voting for the primary special election for the 9th Congressional District will begin on Wednesday.

Voters registered as Republican or unaffiliated have the option to vote in the primary election. There are 10 Republicans campaigning for the chance to go against Democrat Dan McCready, Libertarian candidate Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Allen Smith in September.

One-Stop will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays at the County Annex Building on East Cronly Street until May 10. If a second primary is not needed the general election will be held on Sept. 10 — but if a second primary is needed, the general election will be on Nov. 5.

Election Day is May 14, with all 10 Scotland County polling sites being open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There will not be a photo ID requirement during this election and same-day registration will be available during One-Stop Early Voting only.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_2019_Election_logo.jpg