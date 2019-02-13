Disaster Case Management Program approved for Florence victims

RALEIGH –Residents of Scotland County who continue to struggle with recovery efforts after being affected by Hurricane Florence in September may have a new avenue for assistance.

According to FEMA representatives, the state of North Carolina’s request to use the Disaster Case Management Program in counties most affected by the flooding caused by Hurricane Florence — followed by Tropical Storm Michael in October — was recently approved for up to 24 months.

A case manager has now been assigned by FEMA to handle the needs of Scotland County. They will work in conjunction with faith-based and volunteer organizations to help meet victims’ unmet needs.

“Long-term unmet needs may include financial, physical, emotional or spiritual well-being, as well as referrals for materials and/or manpower to provide support to survivors in their recovery. The case manager helps households return to a state of independence,” said Pamela Saulsby, media relations specialist for FEMA. “Individuals who may have suffered losses not covered by state or local government programs may benefit from the case management services.”

Disaster Case Management is fully funded by FEMA, managed by North Carolina Emergency Management and implemented by Endeavors for the first six months. The program involves a partnership between a case manager and a disaster survivor to develop and carry out the survivor’s long-term recovery plan.

To contact the Disaster Case Management service provider, please email to [email protected] or call the Fayetteville office at 910-672-6175.

