Camels found wandering

are now back home

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (AP) — Two camels in southern Arizona are back home after going for an impromptu trek in the desert.

Pima County sheriff’s officials said authorities Tuesday found the owners of the runaway camels.

Deputies were called to a residence in the town of Sahuarita on Monday night and found the camels roaming a front yard. They were able to corral the animals away from the property.

Deputies say it’s not unusual to get calls from time to time about livestock on the loose.

***

Pot smokers find caged

tiger in abandoned house

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say some people who went into an abandoned home to smoke marijuana found a caged tiger.

They called the city on Monday and the major offender animal cruelty unit and animal shelter volunteers arrived on the scene. Authorities nicknamed the tiger “Tyson” after the movie “The Hangover.”

Officials tell KHOU-TV the tiger was well fed, but the cage was secured by a nylon strap and screwdriver. Officials say it could easily open and the tiger could have gone on a “rampage.”

The tiger was taken to an animal shelter, then it was transferred to an animal sanctuary in Texas on Tuesday.

It’s legal to own a tiger in Texas if the owner has a wild game permit. But it is illegal to have a tiger in Houston.

***

Long-lost purse is

going back to owner

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A purse containing a prom invitation, photos and other items from 1950s America will be returned to its now 82-year-old owner after workers found it while demolishing part of an Indiana high school.

Martha Everett lost the black stitched purse more than six decades ago. Workers found it in January behind science classroom cabinets in the old Jeffersonville High School, where Everett was a senior in 1955.

Greater Clark County Schools spokeswoman Erin Bojorquez says the district was able to track Everett “thanks to the power of social media” after one of her relatives saw a Facebook post about the purse . The district plans to mail the purse to Everett’s home in Florida.

The News and Tribune reports it contained a wallet, a letter inviting her to the prom, lipstick, photos and Juicy Fruit gum wrappers.

***

Town rethinking its

trick-or-treat penalty

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city’s penalty of jail time for teenage trick-or-treaters has scared up some ridicule and a possible policy change.

The Chesapeake City Council is set to vote Tuesday on an amendment to a 50-year-old law that threatens teens with up to six months in jail if they go door-to-door in pursuit of candy on Oct. 31.

The Virginian-Pilot reports no teens have ever actually been arrested under the ordinance. But it made news last Halloween, ending up parodied on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Mayor Rick West says the town’s sudden infamy left him sleepless.

The amendment would eliminate the jail penalty. Trick-or-treating past the age of 12 instead would carry fines of up to $250, as would violating the 8 p.m. curfew. The proposed policy mirrors that of neighboring cities.