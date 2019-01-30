Wings for that Super Bowl Sunday gathering

We have established before I don’t know what I’m doing — I just wanted to throw in that reminder before I started this. Since the Super Bowl is coming up it was suggested that I try and do a food that could be made for a viewing party.

To be honest, the last Super Bowl party I went to I was probably 9 and I went with my parents. I typically don’t even watch because I’m not a huge football fan (sue me) so I’d rather do something else. Plus with the commercials, I’ll see all the good ones on Facebook that next day.

So I don’t really know what to make for a Super Bowl party … I decided to make the first thing that came to mind: chicken wings, “BBQ Honey Garlic Wings.”

However, I have never made chicken wings. I just assumed when you go to the store you pick up what’s labeled chicken wings and you’re good — you have wings that look like a restaurant. I was incorrect. I ended up with these long chicken wings that had what looked to be the drumstick still attached and refusing to separate.

But I made it work and, honestly, the sauce was amazing. I now just know I’m incompetent when buying chicken wings. Live and learn right?

I’ll also put out there that the sauce has Sriracha sauce but there is no spice to it. I was hoping for a kick, which is why I added it and you really could smell it on the sauce. Until it was cooked. These were still amazing and I included the Sriracha in the recipe because it might have been a key flavor holder and these things taste gross without it who knows.

So even if you don’t make this for your Super Bowl party, it’s a good sauce for chicken and I would recommend it. And if you need me on Super Bowl Sunday, I’ll probably be reading rather than trying to get live TV on my Firestick to let me watch the game.

***

Ingredients …

2.5 pounds of chicken wings

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 cup of honey

1 cup of bbq sauce

3 tablespoons of Sriracha

4 tablespoons of garlic

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

In a ziplock bag add the honey, bbq sauce, Sriracha and garlic. Sprinkle chicken wings with salt and pepper then add to bag. Mix to coat chicken then let marinate in the fridge for 2 to 3 hours.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place wings on a baking sheet and drizzle with remaining sauce from bag. Cook for 50 minutes.

Move to plates and enjoy.