Taitt inducted into NC State Hall of Fame

LAURINBURG — aurinburg native and track star Tyrell Taitt has been inducted into the NC State Hall of Fame of 2026.

Taitt attended Scotland High School from 1985 to ‘89, where he made his mark on the track and field team. He was a 4A state champion, winning the 1987 4A Pole Vault and the 1989 long jump titles.

Taitt took his talents to NC State after graduating from Scotland High School in 1989. During his career as an NC State Wolfpack (1990-94), he won five ACC triple jump championships, was the 1993 and 1994 ACC Most Outstanding Field Performer, was a three-time All-American and still holds the NC State record for the indoor and outdoor triple jump: 16.62m (54-6 ½) for the indoor and 16.91w (55-5 ¾) for the outdoor.

His outdoor record came with a notable win at the 1993 NCAA championship. On his final attempt, Taitt jumped 16.91w (55-5 ¾), a leap that secured him the national championship. He became the first individual national champion in NC State track and field history.

After his track career, he continues to spread his knowledge as a coach to the next generation of track stars looking to leave a legacy.