NCDOT seeks partners for 2019 Watch for Me NC Program

RALEIGH – North Carolina communities interested in participating in the 2019 Watch for Me NC safety program may now submit applications to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The nationally-recognized program focuses on bicycle and pedestrian safety, education and enforcement. The 2019 campaign is supported by the Governor’s Highway Safety Program in partnership with the NCDOT Division of Bicycle and Pedestrian Transportation.

“Watch for Me NC delivers hands-on training to law enforcement while also educating the public as both must be engaged and informed in the process to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety,” said Ed Johnson, Watch for Me NC program manager. “Our goal is to reduce severe crashes and injuries in our communities through law enforcement training, public education, materials and technical support.”

Communities selected to participate will receive free law enforcement training, technical assistance and safety tools provided by NCDOT and the UNC Highway Safety Research Center.

Some materials include bicycle lights, reflective arm bands, bumper stickers, brochures, posters and banners with pedestrian and bicycle safety messages. Communities may also be eligible to receive advertising such as radio, transit ads, and sidewalk stencils. Local government applicants should be able to demonstrate support from local law enforcement agencies, and if applicable campus police, plus the capacity to participate fully in the program.

Interested communities are encouraged to register for NCDOT’s webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m., where more information about the program requirements and application process will be provided. Applications are due March 1 and can be downloaded on the Watch for Me NC website.