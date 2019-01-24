Optmists help with ‘Night to Shine’

LAURINBURG — Members of the Optimist Club of Laurinburg were able to hear about the event that is being put together by a Scotland County Schools senior.

Ali Andrews, a senior at Scotland High School, spoke to the club about the “Night to Shine” event she is heading. The event is a prom night specifically for those with special needs.

The event is on Friday, Feb. 8, and is an international event put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation with the goal to work with churches around the country to provide an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.

First Baptist Church in Laurinburg was selected to host the event while Andrews spearheads it. For Andrews, it’s important for her to not only give those with special needs an opportunity to shine but also to bring the community together.

“Two years ago at Special Olympics, I was buddied with someone at Scotland High School,” Andrews said. “Now, I worked so well with this buddy, I was taken into the program to help and teach them on a weekly basis … When I found out I could help those in my community to feel the same bond and connection that I’ve been blessed to feel, I couldn’t say no.”

She also explained that each attendee will be crowned king or queen of the prom during the night. The idea of this is to remind them that they are special and people in the community are standing with them.

“While those with special needs are the most loving, the happiest people group on earth, they’re also the most overlooked,” Andrews said. “There are not many things for those with special needs to participate in beside Special Olympics and maybe a few other things. But this is something that can really bring our community together.”

Those in attendance at Andrews also expressed the need for volunteers for the night. There are various committees such as the set-up team, the tear-down team, coat check team, the safety team and more.

Andrews also added that, for those who couldn’t volunteer, monetary donations were accepted as well. While the event did receive a grant from the foundation, they are still in need of donations to help fund the cost of decorations and other items needed.

The Optimist Club members agreed to donate $250 to help the event.

To volunteer for “Night to Shine,” contact [email protected]

