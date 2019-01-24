Sam’s confirms reopening,

will hire 150 employees

LUMBERTON — The former Sam’s Club building on Dawn Drive has been given a new purpose.

The store, which closed in January 2018, will become a fulfillment center, said Bill Ball, Sam’s Club supply chair senior director. The facility will be designed to speed delivery of online orders.

“The fulfillment center will open this summer and will employ up to 150 associates during our busiest seasons,” Ball said. “Right now, we are hiring management positions with plans to expand hiring soon. We’ll share more details as they are available.”

Job applications can be submitted at https://careers.walmart.com.

***

Shooting leaves

three injured

RED SPRINGS — A shooting Wednesday left three people injured, two of whom were hospitalized.

Deputies responded that morning to a call about multiple gunshots. When they arrived at 154 Children’s Drive they found Amelia Lowery, 32, of Red Springs; Jamie Henderson, 43, of Red Springs; and Chandler Lowery, 20, of Shannon, each of whom had suffered a gunshot wound.

Henderson and Amelia Lowery were treated initially at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, and then were transferred to an unknown hospital. The two are listed in stable condition, and are expected to recover.

Chandler Lowery did not seek treatment.

The report did not indicated anyone being charged with a crime.

***

City man face

drug charges

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man was arrested Tuesday as deputies were investigating a possible breaking-and-entering and charged with multiple drug crime.

While conducting the investigation along Regan Church Road in Lumberton, the deputies came upon Lorenzo McAllister, 27, who had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.

McAllister was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, and simple possession of marijuana.

He was placed under a $25,500 secured bond.

***

63-year-old’s death

from natural causes

LUMBERTON — A 63-year-old man whose body was found near Red Springs on Monday has been identified, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Buie, who lived in Red Springs, died of natural causes, the Sheriff’s Office said. His body was found inside a vehicle about 3:30 p.m. on Monday on the 8000 block of Old Red Springs Road, at a pond and about 1.5 miles from Red Springs.

From AP and staff reports.