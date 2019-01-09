Two arrested in first shooting of 2019

LAURINBURG — Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the shooting that killed 86-year-old Darrell Bridger on Jan. 2 near downtown Laurinburg.

Tyquan Ingram, 22, of Hall Street in Laurinburg and Pierre Joseph Browning Jr., 17, of Tennessee Walker Drive in Raeford were arrested Tuesday by Laurinburg police.

According to Capt. Chris Young, the two were allegedly in a car driven by Ingram and shooting at someone in another car when one of the stray bullets hit Bridger in the chest. He was reportedly outside a home on First Street.

Officers responded to the area of First and McKay streets after reports of numerous gunshots fired. Upon arrival officers were flagged down and were taken to where Bridger was laying in a yard. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby location to meet an air ambulance but, before he arrived, his heart stopped. He was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital, where he was declared deceased.

Ingram and Browning were both charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of felony conspiracy, three counts of discharge weapon into occupied vehicle, three counts discharge firearm from an enclosure, discharge firearm within city limits, going armed to the terror of the public, and injury to personal property. Browning was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

Both are being held in the Scotland County Detention Center without bond.

Browning is not a student, but Ingram had attended Scotland High School and, during his senior year in 2015, he was one of 17 Scots named to the all-SEC team for football.

The investigation is continuing and Young said further arrests are possible.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]

