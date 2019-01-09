Local teen’s music makes it to New York

Courtesy photo Tyson Davis Courtesy photo Tyson Davis

LAURINBURG — A young Scotland County native writes music and he already has a New York state of mind.

On Nov. 19, 2018, Tyson Davis had his prizewinning composition “Microludes” for chamber orchestra premiered at the MATA Jr. festival in New York. He and five other young composers were chosen out of a free global call for submissions to participate in the six-month mentorship process. His work was played by a 13-member teen ensemble from the Kaufman Music Center.

“Over the last several years, music after 1910 through the present has become my main interest not just as a composer, but as a scholar/researcher of this time period that is often disregarded by the majority of classical musicians of today,” Davis told the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Davis grew up as a boy in the county and, once his gifts for music were realized, he taught himself how to play. Scotland County Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston is his grandmother and she recalls teaching him an old tune.

“I didn’t know much, but I saw he was interested in the piano so I began to show him how to play,” said Gholston. ” He learned it and as soon as his mother got home, he told her ‘I can play the piano!’”

She said Davis taught himself how to play for a while learning to compose for piano at the age of eight.

“I always hated to practice,” he says, “so often I would improvise on the pieces I was learning at the time. That led me to coming up with little short pieces of my own. I enjoyed the process so much that I started writing more and more,” Davis told the UNCSA.

He was accepted into the University of North Carolina School of the Arts as a high school freshman. He studied with Lawrence Dillon and took all opportunities available, writing for Eighth Blackbird, the Attacca String Quartet, UNCSA Cantata Singers and the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra. The summertime was no vacation, as he attended Interlochen Summer Music Camp, where he had works for chorus and percussion ensemble premiered and earned the Fine Arts Award, and Curtis Summerfest, where he worked with with David Ludwig, Dmitri Tymoczko, and Jonathan Bailey Holland. He also had a chamber work premiered, titled “Roswell Incident”.

Gholston said Davis has a natural gift and she feels proud.

“As a grandmother, I feel extraordinarily proud of his achievements at such an early age and have hope that this talent will give him the opportunity to realize his dreams of becoming a great composer one day,” said Gholston.

Davis has sent out college applications and has already been asked to audition for the Boston Conservatory at Berkeley and Manhattan School of Music.

