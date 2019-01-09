STATE BRIEFS …

Greenway project

comes up short

CHARLOTTE (AP) — A major greenway project that’s been in the works for six years in Charlotte, North Carolina, is around $77 million short.

News outlets report the city council learned Monday that the $38 million of bond money available won’t be enough to complete the 26-mile (42-kilometer) Cross Charlotte Trail. More than 10 miles (16 kilometers) are unfunded, including segments that would run through densely populated areas in the northeast.

City Manager Marcus Jones said cost estimates hadn’t accounted for how much more expensive it was to build the trial in areas that are already developed.

The shortfall leaves the future of the trail in doubt. One proposal would have the city could also convince or require developers to build the unfunded portions of the trial as they redevelop land along the planned route.

***

Group asks House

to not seat Democrat

RALEIGH (AP) — A conservative Christian group asked the North Carolina House on Tuesday to delay seating a winning Democratic candidate from November because it says there are questions about mail-in absentee ballots in her extremely close race.

The North Carolina Values Coalition filed documents with the House clerk and Speaker Tim Moore on the eve of the start of the General Assembly’s two-year session. Winning candidates certified by local or state election officials — including Rep.-elect Rachel Hunt of Mecklenburg County, who is the daughter of former four-term Gov. Jim Hunt — are supposed to join the legislature Wednesday.

But Coalition Executive Director Tami Fitzgerald said the chamber shouldn’t seat Hunt, who defeated incumbent Republican Bill Brawley by 68 votes, “until it has thoroughly investigated this matter and determined which candidate won the most votes.”

***

Flu prompts visitor

restrictions at hospitals

FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear Valley Health System has placed visitor restrictions for children under the age of 12 due to concerns about the flu virus.

The policy went into effect Monday.

The Cape Fear Valley facilities that will have the restriction are Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Highsmith-Rainey Specialty Hospital, Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center, Behavioral Health Care and Hoke Hospital. Cape Fear Valley Medical Center’s Emergency Department will also limit visitors while the policy is in place.

In addition to those under 12, people with flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose are asked to not visit friends and family at the hospitals. Primary care physician treatment is advised.

A news release from the health system says experts warn that antibiotics only fight bacterial infections, not viruses like the flu. Taking them needlessly can sicken users, increase odds for future infections and decrease antibiotic effectiveness for everyone.