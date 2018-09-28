Movie series to open again with ‘Hocus Pocus’

LAURINBURG —After a successful first movie series, Scotland County Parks and Recreation looks forward to bringing the series back in the fall.

The three-part spring series ended Saturday, June 30, with the movie “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” with more than 50 people in attendance.

“This last movie really made it a success and everyone was wanting to know when the next movie would be,” said Cody Suggs, who ran the program for parks and recreation.

The series began in April as part of SpringFest, showing “A Dog’s Purpose” and followed up with a showing of the classic “The Sting” in May. “A Dog’s Purpose” brought in over 50 people but the number dwindled in May.

“It was during the Memorial Day weekend so we knew it would have a low attendance,” Suggs said. “But we still wanted to have it as something for people who were still in town for something to do.”

The fall series will start in next month with the movie “Hocus Pocus” on Saturday, Oct. 13 — and it’s free with concessions only $1. The movie “It” follows on Saturday, Oct. 27.

The event will remain the same with people bringing their own chairs and blankets.

“It’s a free event and concessions are all a dollar, but we don’t deter people from bringing their dinner out,” Suggs said. “We just want to stress that it’s a fun event and to have people come out and enjoy it.”