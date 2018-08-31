Students recieve books to start the school year

Courtesy photo More than 700 students will receive books this year to celebrate their first day as well as start their love for reading. Courtesy photo More than 700 students will receive books this year to celebrate their first day as well as start their love for reading. Courtesy photo More than 700 students will receive books this year to celebrate their first day as well as start their love for reading. Courtesy photo More than 700 students will receive books this year to celebrate their first day as well as start their love for reading. Courtesy photo More than 700 students will receive books this year to celebrate their first day as well as start their love for reading. Courtesy photo More than 700 students will receive books this year to celebrate their first day as well as start their love for reading.

LAURINBURG — More than 700 books will be given to students in Scotland County by the end of next week.

Parents of kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students currently attending Scotland County Schools are coming home with new books in their bags — the idea is to help jump-start the child’s love of reading.

Around 750 books will be given out to all kindergartner and pre-kindergarten students in the various schools around the district to commend their first full day of the school year and to start it off with a book.

The kindergarten students have received their books and pre-kindergarten is expected to receive theirs within the next week.

This was made possible thanks to the work of Superintendent Ron Hargrave and a collaboration with Scholastic Cooperation, which are known for their various books distributions and book fairs held at schools. Scholastic helped provide the books at a low price to give them to all the students.

“It’s about the kids and for the kids to develop a love of reading,” Hargrave said.

According to Scotland County Schools Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds, it was important for all the young students to get a book so they can learn to enjoy reading.

“Scholastic Company was able to give us a great deal on the books so we were able to purchase a book for every pre-k and kindergartner we have,” Bounds said. “The intention is to put a book in their hand on their first day so they can hopefully start their lifelong love of reading.”

It’s important for children to learn how to read, not just to help with other subjects, but to help the child’s imagination, memory, communication, and language development.

In Scotland County Schools, last years students were able to comprehend and read better than when they began. During the last mid-year review in April the number of kindergarten students below proficient in text, reading and comprehension, dropped from a 237 to 32 and the number of kindergarten students above proficient increased from a two to 82.

The national average of a child learning to read is between the ages of 5 to 7, however, if a child is still having trouble reading by the end of first-grade parents should talk to a teacher to figure out what is going on and find a solution to help.

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

