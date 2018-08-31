Your good news is still coming in

Following are this week’s list of “Good News” items submitted by the community.

— The Laurinburg office of First Bank welcomed its new Business Development Officer Jackie Covington. She has more than 20 years of experience and is eager to put her years of knowledge in financial services and lending.

— Richard Tavai, the school resource officer for the Richmond Community College Scotland Center, was honored this week in front of a large crowd with the presentation of the Advanced Law Enforcement Certification by Laurinburg Mayor Dr. Matthew Block and Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams.

— The Brian Haywood Rush Educational Scholarship Fund Committee held a “Baby of The Year Contest” on Aug. 4 at Franklin Chapel AME Church with three babies — Darnael Davis, Nevaeh Johnson and Madison Williams — and Darnael Davis was chosen the winner of the contest. He is the son of Domenique Davis and Damiana Dunbar. The event is part of fundraising for scholarships for Scotland High graduates. Darnael Davis will be recognized at a banquet in February and will ride in the Laurinburg Christmas Parade this year.

— The Brothers of Poplar Hill Lodge No. 331 joined with local barbers from the area on Aug. 25 to provide haircuts for young men getting ready to go back to school.Worshipful Master Kevin Wall said the event was to help provide self-confidence. Each of the haircuts cost just $5. Those barbers and shops participating included Barber Zone, All n One Salon, Professional Cuts, Moore’s Cuts, Derrell Covington and Kendrick Ingram.

— Chris Carpenter, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County, was recently approved as a new member of the Laurinburg Rotary Club.

— The Laurinburg Exchange has hired two new employees: Sharon Taylor as the classified sales representative; and Barbara Chavis as the circulation manager.

