North Carolina State Highway Patrol awarded international accreditation by CALEA

RALEIGH – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was awarded national accreditation on July 28, 2018 by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).

Following a year-long self-assessment phase and a meticulous site-based assessment of community engagement, policy, procedures, equipment and facilities by CALEA assessors, Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr., 1st Sgt. T. M. Koehler and NCSHP Accreditation Manager Michael Dellinger attended the CALEA conference in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Each agency being reviewed goes before CALEA’s 21-member Board of Commissioners where the commission reviews all findings and determines the agencies’ accreditation status.

The evening of the hearing, during the celebration banquet, CALEA President Craig Webre and Executive Director Craig Hartley awarded the NCSHP with accreditation, signifying excellence in public safety and commitment to community. The NCSHP now moves into CALEA’s four-year Accreditation cycle that includes four annual remote, web-based file reviews and a site-based assessment in the fourth year.

“Becoming accredited by CALEA is a proud moment for our agency, we know it is a positive step forward in providing the best law enforcement services to our communities,” said McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Now we must continue to apply CALEA’s guiding principles to help us build relationships with the public we serve in making our state a great place to call home.”

Specifically, CALEA’s goals are to: strengthen crime prevention and control capabilities; Formalize essential management procedures; establish fair and nondiscriminatory personnel practices; improve service delivery; solidify interagency cooperation and coordination; and increase community and staff confidence in the agency.

This accreditation program provides public safety agencies an opportunity to voluntarily demonstrate that they meet an established set of professional standards based on industry best practices and approved by an all-volunteer board of commissioners.