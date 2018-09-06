FAITH CALENDAR

Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included.

Sept. 8

Union Grove Baptist Church’s Pastor Aide Ministry will sponsor its “Lil Miss Cinderella and Lil Mr. Prince” program at 3 p.m. Featured will be Cedric Miles and the United Voices of Praise and Deatrice Robertson. Everyone invited.

Sept. 9

Union Grove Baptist Church will host its annual “Shoes Beneath Pew” program at 3 p.m. There will be singing, miming and worship. All are invited. For information, call 843-523-5650.

New St. John Holiness Church, located at 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a program at 4 p.m. with guest speaker J. Gentile Everett of Mill Branch Baptist Church of Fairmont.

Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church, located at 1103 South Caledonia Road, is celebrating its Usher Anniversary at 4 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Peggy Owens.

Sept. 12-14

House of Prayer for All People, located at 4520 Main St. in Gibson, will host its Revival at 7 p.m. each night. Guests will be: Wednesday, Elder Oliver Laws, pastor of Tabernacle of Deliverance in Maxton; Thursday, the Rev. Jessie McClendon, pastor of Godwin Chapel in Ghio; and Friday, the Rev. George Ellis, pastor of Union Grove Baptist Church in Laurinburg.

Sept. 10-13

Galilee United Methodist Church of Laurinburg will hold its Revival beginning nightly at 7 p.m. The Rev. Vermel Taylor is the pastor of Galilee. The schedule is as follows: Monday will feature the Rev. Lee Jackson of Lighthouse International Laurinburg with guest choir from Westminster Presbyterian Church; Tuesday will feature the Rev. Herbert Lowery of Chesnutt UMC Lumberton with guest choir from St. John Holiness Church; Wednesday will feature the Rev. Billy Olson ofSt. Luke UMC Laurinburg with guest choir from Jones Chapel Missionary Baptist Church; Thursday will feature the Rev. Steve Adams of Living Waters Church of God Laurinburg with guest choir from Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Sept. 14

Life-Changing Ministries, located at 441 E. Church St. in Laurinburg, cordially invite you and your youth ages 12 and up to our annual Resistance Against Pressure Workshop. For details, call 910-273-7286.

Sept. 16

Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries, located at 114 Sanford Road in Laurinburg, will be having a “Fruit of the Spirit” Service at 4 p.m. There will be several speakers on the program. All are invited to attend.

Sept. 16-19

Zion-Campbell AME Church, located at 810 Midland St. in Laurinburg, will host its annual homecoming and revival starting with the morning service on Sept. 16. Dinner will follow and homecoming services will take place at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Williams from Carolina Park First Baptist Church. Revival services will continue at 7:30 p.m. nightly Sept. 17-19. Speakers will include the Rev. Carolyn Alford of Franklin Chapel AME Zion Church of Laurinburg and the Rev. John T. Capers of Zion-Campbell AME Church. All are invited.

Sept. 18

The MidSandhills Members at Large Unit of the League of Women Voters will sponsor a panel discussion on how education and retraining can impact rural communities at 7 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church at 302 E. Church St. in Laurinburg. The public is invited. Panelists Ron Hargrave, Mary Beth Locklear, and Gene McLaurin will speak and participate in Q&A with the audience. For information, contact Unit Coordinator Martha Roblee at 910-506-4409 or Member Coordinator Melissa Schaub at 910-280-3418.

Set. 23

New St. John Holiness Church, located at 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host Family & Friends Day (homecoming) at 4 p.m. Bishop Rogers and Pastor James McKinnon will be speaking.

Sept. 24-26

Union Grove Baptist Church will be celebrating Pastor George T. Ellis’ 25th pre-anniversary services at 7 p.m. nightly. Guests will be: Monday, the Rev. Deidre McBride and Fletcher Grove Baptist Church of Laurinburg; Tuesday, the Rev. Robert Richardson and First Baptist Church of Hamlet; Wednesday, the Rev. Deborah Covington and Beaver Dam Baptist Church of McColl, S.C. All are invited.

Sept. 27

First United Methodist Church of Laurinburg will host an “Ingathering” with a BBQ and chicken salad plate sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and again from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Eat in or take-out available. Tickets will be $8 and can be obtained from the church office or any member of the church. Proceeds will be used to support the missions and ministries of the church.

Sept. 30

New St. John Holiness Church, located at 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host a youth program at 4 p.m.

Ongoing

Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.