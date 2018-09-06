Relay For Life gears up for event Saturday

LAURINBURG — Remember to lace up your sneakers and stretch, the morning to night community relay is only about 24 hours away.

About 35 team have committed to participate in the 2018 Scotland County Relay For Life event, which will open Saturday at 10 a.m. and run until 10 p.m. at Scotland High.

Event Co-Chair Carol Thomas said this week’s team captains meeting brought additional members to give the team total a boost.

The local Relay For Life Committee is “hyped up” about the performances this year — especially the U.S. Army Parachute team, The Golden Knights, which will fly into Scotland High School’s Pate Stadium for the opening ceremony.

“We are extremely excited about the U.S. Army Golden Knights jumping into the stadium on Saturday morning,” Thomas said. “This will give the event a great kickoff (and) we’re very fortunate to have the support from this group.”

Various activities for children are planned throughout the day, but Thomas said at least two of the events will ensure the children will have a blast.

“They will have tons of fun in the color toss and will be eager to show off their colors in the Kids Lap,” she said. “The Race For Recovery event for the youth will be lots of fun for them also, as they make their cars to ‘drive’ in the race.”

Also during the day, the team campsites will sell food and beverages while the festivities continue past nightfall. The entertainment will continue with the New Creation Band.

“They are outstanding and I know everyone will enjoy them as well,” said Thomas.

The popular Luminaria Ceremony will start at 9 p.m. to honor and remember family, friends, and caregivers.

Entry into the Relay For Life event is free all day.

