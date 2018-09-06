Local roundup: Soccer and golf results

Boys soccer teams lose to Hoke

The Scotland boys soccer team lost 7-2 against Hoke on Wednesday. Two of Hoke’s goals were scored on penalty kicks.

Hunter Edkins scored Scotland’s first goal with an assist by Andrew Oswald, and Luis Flores scored the second goal for the Fighting Scots.

The Scotland jayvee boys soccer team lost to Hoke 2-1.

Hoke’s jayvee team scored on a penalty kick within the first five minutes of the game, but the Scots responded with a penalty kick goal of their own. Hoke scored the winning goal in the second half.

Girls golf finishes in fifth place

RAEFORD — The Scotland girls golf team finished in fifth place on Tuesday at the Sandhills Athletic Conference golf match that was held at Bayonet Golf Course.

The match was shortened to nine holes due to excessive heat in the area. Five of the eight teams in the conference had at least four players participate in the match, and therefore met the requirements for competing as a team.

Abigail Gibson carded a 60, Emily and Samantha Hendrix both shot a 65 and Alaina Butera finished with a 69 for Scotland.

Here’s how the teams finished: Pinecrest, 146; Jack Britt, 161; Richmond, 200; Lumberton, 236; and Scotland, 262.

Jaclyn Kenzel took home top individual honors after carding a 34.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Scots-logo-2.jpg

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.