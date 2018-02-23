Laurinburg native promoted to colonel

FORT BELVOIR,VA — Scotland High School graduate Mondrey O. McLaurin was recently promoted to a colonel in the U.S. Army.

McLaurin began his career in 1989 as an armor officer, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Infantry Division, Ft. Bragg, N.C. where he served as a platoon leader in the 3/73rd Armor Battalion.

He is currently the Army national account manager in Fort Belvoir and is also the liaison officer for the army G-4 at the Pentagon.

He has also worked as commander of Winston Salem Recruiting Company, Raleigh Recruiting Battalion; Logistical MITT Chief in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom 1st Infantry Division; Battalion Support Operations Officer and Battalion Executive Officer with the 530th CSSB, 49th Sustainment Brigade at Fort Lee, Virginia; 1st Theatre Sustainment Command as the Mobility OIC with multiple deployments in support of OIF and OEF from July 2012 to June 2014 and Assignment Officer, Human Resource Command for Field Grade Logistics Lieutenant Colonels.

McLaurin graduated from Army Armor Officer Basic Course, Transportation Branch Qualification Course, Combined Logistics Captain’s Career Course, and the Army Command and General Staff College.

He also holds an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts from St. Leo University, Bachelor of Arts Degree in Philosophy from Shaw University and Master of Science Degree in Occupational Safety Health from Columbia Southern University and National Resource Strategy from National Defense University-Eisenhower.

His individual awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, one oak leaf cluster; Meritorious Service Medal, two oak leaf cluster; Joint Service Commendation Medal ; Army Commendation Medal, two oak leaf cluster; and the Army Achievement Medal. His service awards include the Meritorious Unit Citation; Army Superior Unit Award; Army Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Service Medal with bronze star; Southwest Asia Service Medal with bronze star; Iraq Campaign Medal; the Global War on Terror Service Medal; Korean Defense Service Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Medal, 2nd award; Kuwait Liberation Medal. LTC McLaurin has also earned the Senior Army Parachutist Badge and Army Recruiting Badge.

He is married to the former Sharon A. McKoy of Wagram, N.C. They have two children, Wilson and Morgan. He is the son of John McLaurin of Maxton, N.C. and Brenda Olige of Laurinburg, N.C.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_1.jpg

Staff report

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171