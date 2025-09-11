Faux floral arrangements by Priscilla Young are on display through the end of September at the Arts Council of Scotland County, 131 S. Main St., Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — Priscilla Young never planned to become a floral artist. What began as a personal way to honor her late father has blossomed into a passion — and now, recognition from the Arts Council of Scotland County.

The council has named Young its Artist of the Month for September, showcasing her faux floral arrangements at its downtown Laurinburg gallery. A Scotland County native, Young has been creating her colorful, tightly packed arrangements for about 11 years.

It started as a hobby and a way to honor deceased family members.

“I’ve always loved looking at flowers and making my own stuff. But what really got me started doing flowers was when my dad passed away in 2014. I decided I wasn’t going to buy flowers for his grave because I wanted to make them. Every holiday I started making arrangements for him. Then, I started doing them for my grandma’s and uncle’s graves, too,” Young said.

She has no formal training in flower arranging.

“I just started playing around with them and figuring out what worked. I like my arrangements tight with lots of flowers, so that’s what I did. I didn’t use YouTube or anything like that,” she said.

When Young was let go from her job in 2023 because of health issues, she started selling centerpieces and bouquets on Facebook Marketplace — where she is listed as Priscilla Neal — and on her personal Facebook page. She said the number of pieces she sells varies month to month.

“I sell the most for fall, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Easter. It always picks up around the holidays,” Young said.

She sells her arrangements for $15 for smaller ones to $45 to $80 for larger pieces.

Young’s workspace is a table in front of the couch in her living room.

“I turn on my gospel music and sit here making arrangements. I really enjoy it,” she said.

She also has a spare bedroom overflowing with tubs of artificial flowers and other necessities for her craft.

To create her designs, Young uses faux flower stems, floral foam, snips, decorative holiday items, various vases and containers, burlap and hot glue. She purchases her supplies at Walmart and Roses because they are cheaper than craft stores.

She said she can make a small centerpiece or bouquet in about an hour, while larger pieces may take three or more hours. The biggest bouquet she has ever done took her all day. It is on display in the Arts Council’s front window.

Olivia Fitzgerald, Arts Council director, said she became aware of Young’s work when Young donated a bouquet to be auctioned at a Crimestoppers fundraiser hosted by the council.

“When I saw her work, I felt she was a good candidate for Artist of the Month. She does a beautiful job, and we like to promote artistic talent in Scotland County,” Fitzgerald said.

Young’s floral artistry will be on display, and also for sale, through the end of September at the Arts Council, 131 S. Main St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. To request a custom arrangement, call Young at 910-280-0705.