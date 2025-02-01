LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights football program has found their new head coach. It was announced on Friday night by the university’s athletic department that the team has hired Matt Quinn as the new man in charge of the program.

Quinn replaces the previously departed Bob Curtin, who stepped down from his position in early December. Curtin was the Knights’ head coach for three seasons.

Quinn has a lot of experience in the sport of football both as a coach and as a player. He competed at the Division I level at two different schools: Vanderbilt University and Presbyterian College.

He has also been a very successful coach as evidenced by being named Region 4-AAAA Coach of the Year in both 2021 and 2022. Like Curtin (who came over from Pinecrest), Quinn has prior experience coaching in the Sandhills Athletic Conference as he used to be the coach the Union Pines football program.

The Knights are coming off of two consecutive winless seasons, including an 0-9 (0-6 against conference opponents) record in 2024. The last win for the program came back on Oct. 8, 2022, a 27-26 home win over Union Commonwealth.

Following Quinn’s hiring, the Knights have quickly gotten to work at filling out the rest of the football staff. As of this writing, the team has also announced the hiring of Shawn Baldwin (special teams coordinator/linebackers), Dillon Moon (offensive line/recruiting coordinator) and Marquais Hamlin (defensive coordinator/defensive backs).