LAURINBURG — Wagram Apiary came to the Scotland Memorial Library on Wednesday, where owner Mary Stone gave an educational presentation on beekeeping and honey.

More than 75 children were in attendance for Stone’s presentation. She spoke of the queen bee and her duties, as well as the drone and worker bees. She also explained the honey-making process from start to finish.

“There’s a lot of work in beekeeping,” Stone said. “We must make sure the bees are fed and aren’t sick, and that their hives are kept clean.”

The family-owned apiary is located in Wagram and has approximately 200 hives they use to produce honey locally.

Stone passed around various items during the lesson, such as beekeeper gloves and chunks of beeswax. She showed the crowd the tools she uses to make honey and explained the process of bottling it for consumption. At the end of the lesson, each participant got a small taste of raw honey from the beehives.

Wagram Apiary has a store located at 1220 N. Main St. Laurinburg where items such as soap, lotions, lip balms, candles and more are for purchase. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, visit the store or call 910-266-9686. Follow Wagram Apiary on Facebook for current events and happenings.