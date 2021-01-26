Health foundation appoints new board members

FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation recently appointed three new board members.
Those members are:
— Walson Metzger, M.D., is a radiologist with Valley Radiology, P.A.
— Jack Rostetter is the President of H&H Homes.
— Marcos Soltren is a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch.
They replace retiring board members Mike Bordone, Mary Talley and Charlene Wyatt.
The Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation Officers for 2021 are:
— Ryan Aul, president
— Rakesh Gupta, M.D., vice-president
— Lynda Clark, secretary
— Marion Gillis-Olion, PhD, associate sSecretary
— Chris Dixon, CPA, treasurer
— Emily Schaefer, associate treasurer