Health foundation appoints new board members

FAYETTEVILLE – Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation recently appointed three new board members.

Those members are:

— Walson Metzger, M.D., is a radiologist with Valley Radiology, P.A.

— Jack Rostetter is the President of H&H Homes.

— Marcos Soltren is a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch.

They replace retiring board members Mike Bordone, Mary Talley and Charlene Wyatt.

The Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation Officers for 2021 are:

— Ryan Aul, president

— Rakesh Gupta, M.D., vice-president

— Lynda Clark, secretary

— Marion Gillis-Olion, PhD, associate sSecretary

— Chris Dixon, CPA, treasurer

— Emily Schaefer, associate treasurer