STILL COMPETING

LAURINBURG — Despite beginning the school year unsure whether student-athletes would be allowed to compete this school year, athletics continues to push on.

At Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Cory Satterfield gave an update on athletics to the board.

He shared boys’ soccer had its opener against Jack Britt on Monday; the boys’ basketball team had played two games already this season, but those games are now considered “non-conference” games after the Sandhills Athletic Conference athletic directors revamped the schedule, basically starting over.

While soccer and basketball still have the season to play, Satterfield shared that the Fighting Scots will be back in Pate Stadium for football very soon.

“The first official try-out for football is Feb. 8 and their first game is Feb. 26,” Satterfield said. “So we are moving forward with our athletics.”

However, those looking forward to sitting in the stands likely won’t get to do so with the limitations that have been put in place by the state. Visitors won’t be allowed at away games and the gathering limit at home games will be 100.

Scotland High recently made a statement that athletes’ parents will receive the tickets first and then, if any remain, others will be allowed to purchase them. However, the school system is working to get a live-streaming service set up to allow people who are interested to watch the football games at home.

Satterfield also shared an update from Athletics Director David Johnson about the voluntary workouts all sports are currently having.

“While all sports are having voluntary workouts, they are just that — they are voluntary,” Satterfield said. “Mr. Johnson wanted to assure you all that a student-athlete would never be penalized if they did not participate in a voluntary workout. Furthermore, there are no consequences if a student is not attending a workout because they are quarantine.”

Satterfield encouraged parents to contact the coaches, athletics director and principal if they have any issue with their student possibly being singled out for not attending.

Sports that are still coming up include golf, tennis, girls’ soccer, softball, baseball, track/field and wrestling.

