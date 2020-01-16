Flu season hitting hard locally

LAURINBURG — Flu season is upon us and Scotland Memorial Hospital is prepared.

Hospital officials recently issued a press release to inform the community of precautions being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The state of North Carolina has declared the flu widespread and we are seeing a greater number of cases this year compared to last year at this time,” said Scotland Memorial Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cheryl Davis in a press release. “Based upon medical evidence and past flu trending data provided by the state, Scotland Health Care System Flu Season Organizational Response (has begun).”

Scotland Memorial instituted visitor restrictions on Dec. 30 in order to minimize the risk to patients and the general public.

It is discouraged for any visitor of any age to enter the hospital if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, body aches, diarrhea or vomiting.

If visitors have experienced any flu-like illness, before they enter the hospital they must be symptom-free for 48 hours.

Anyone who enters the hospital for appointments of any kind will be asked by registration personnel if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms. If the visitor responds yes they will be requested by the registration personnel to wear a mask. All registration areas will have a supply of masks at their disposal.

Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed to visit Scotland Memorial hospital , this is for the protection of all patients and visitors. This will remain in effect until the spread of seasonal flu has been minimized.

Davis offers the following advice against the flu: get a flu vaccine, wash your hands often with soap and water, and frequently clean your living area and commonly-used surfaces such as doorknobs, refrigerator handles, remote controls, computer keyboards, countertops, faucet handles, and bathroom areas.

A few other recommendations from Davis include:

— Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

— Avoid touching your face, nose or mouth

— Avoid contact with people who are sick

