Bladen trio gives county a black eye

There are a few political rabble-rousers over in Bladen County who just can’t seem to help themselves from putting a bulls-eye on their collective back.

Since being seated last spring, the Bladen County Board of Elections has not included the pledge at its meetings. That’s because the board’s Democrats — Chairwoman Louella Thompson and members Patsy Sheppard and Deborah Belle — voted against including the Pledge.

Republican members Michael Aycock and Emery White voted to include the Pledge.

At its most recent meeting, the board revisited the decision at the request of Aycock and White, along with input from several residents — but to no avail.

Instead, one resident stood and asked the audience to join him in reciting the Pledge. A majority did, and it brought the wrath of Thompson, who said if such an action took place again, she would have law enforcement present to remove individuals who, as she stated, “disrupted” the meeting.

Since then, both U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop and Gov. Roy Cooper have stated they do not agree with the board’s decision not to recite the Pledge before meetings.

We join Bishop and Cooper on that growing list.

This trio of Democrats were not elected to their positions with the Board of Elections. Instead, they were appointed through nominations by their political parties and approved by the governor. And they were appointed to carry out a simple task of overseeing the fair and transparent voting process in Bladen County — not to force their own warped, political agendas on the public by creating public protests against the president, military, country or whatever they may disagree with in life.

There simply is no positive message here.

And let’s not forget how and why these individuals came to be appointed to this board, coming on the heels of a voting scandal in Bladen County that caused the need for a special election in the congressional 9th District and left our region without representation in Washington for months.

The decision by this trio of political zealots not to allow the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance is both reprehensible and unfathomable, and we hope the rise of true Americans will continue from within the elected and general public.

The next meeting of the Bladen County Board of Elections is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Feb. 11. It’s a meeting that should be standing-room-only with American flags in every hand of those who attend. And there would be nothing wrong with Scotland County folks who support the country and the Pledge of Allegiance being part of that crowd.

