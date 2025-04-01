Did you know that Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease? That means it can spread to people and pets if they are bitten or scratched by a rabid animal. April is Rabies Awareness Month and Scotland County Health Department felt it important to share information and education on this important topic.

In North Carolina, raccoons are the animals most commonly diagnosed with rabies; however, skunks, foxes and bats account for a significant number of diagnosed cases as well. Did you know the domestic animal most commonly infected with rabies is the cat? Especially cats kept outside that may prey on wildlife that could be infected with rabies. However, in many other countries dogs still carry rabies, and most rabies deaths in people around the world are caused by dog bites. That’s why it is so important that we vaccinate our pets to prevent rabies.

Adam Liles and Marc Brown, both animal control officers with Scotland County, inform us that Rabies can infect not only domestic pets but agricultural animals such as cows and horses too! Actually all mammals are at risk. “While many people know that raccoons, foxes and unvaccinated dogs and cats may carry rabies, many do not know that bats can also transmit this deadly disease to people. And because bats are small and quiet, and their bites are usually painless, people don’t always realize when they have been bitten,” stated Adam Liles. (It’s important to know that although only a few people die each year from rabies in the United States, rabies virus associated with bats accounts for a large percentage of those deaths).

The fact that bites by bats may not be noticeable is alarming. “Anytime a bat is found in a room with a sleeping person, a young child, or anyone that is not capable of positively excluding even incidental contact with the bat, the bat should be tested for rabies if possible, stated Adam. Regardless, the person should contact their physician or health department to discuss the matter and the possible need for treatment to prevent rabies.”

Marc informed us that “it is important for people to be aware of the presence of rabid raccoons, foxes, skunks and bats in North Carolina and that we should avoid wild or unfamiliar animals. It’s springtime, so there are many people getting outside to walk, play, hike on trails or just enjoy the outdoors. And this is why April is a good time to be educated and exercise caution when you see an unfamiliar animal in your surroundings or if your own pet is acting unusual. Educate your children as well.”

Marc also stated that “if you are bitten or exposed, wash the wound immediately with warm, soapy water, call your medical provider as soon as possible, and call Scotland County

Animal Control to capture the animal for testing. Rabies is incurable and most always fatal once signs appear, any exposure to rabies should be acted upon quickly.”

North Carolina Law states it is the owner’s responsibility to vaccinate every dog and cat over four months of age against rabies and they must wear a collar with a vaccination tag at all times. The law also specifies that rabies vaccination clinics be provided to local residents at least once per year. In addition, if your pet is not currently vaccinated and is bitten by an animal that is or might be rabid, animal control is required by law to either quarantine the pet for six months or euthanize it. That decision is made by the local Health Director.

In Scotland County, three local veterinary offices offer rabies vaccinations in the month of April for only $13 along with providing services in their respective offices during normal business hours as follows:

— Academy Animal Hospital (William Goff, DVM and Leigha Williams, DVM) 11241 Andrew Jackson Highway, Laurinburg, NC

Clinics will be held at the veterinarian’s office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to Noon by Appointment ONLY. For additional information call 276-6068.

— Scotland Veterinary Hospital (M. M. Labib, DVM) 17860 US Hwy. #74, Laurinburg, NC

Clinic hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 3:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. The office is closed on Saturday. For additional information call 276-4400.

— X-Way Animal Hospital (Olivia Guzman, DVM) 13041 X-Way Road, Laurinburg, NC

Clinic hours are Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Friday 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; The office is closed Saturdays. For additional information call 276-5300. This fee does not include the Feline non-adjuvant vaccine.

For additional information contact Adam Liles or Marc Brown, Animal Control Officers, Scotland County Health Department at 277-2470, Ext. 4432 or Ext. 4450 or your local Veterinarian. You may also visit the N. C. Division of Public Health’s Rabies Website at: www.epi.state.nc.us and click on “Veterinary Public Health” or visit www.cdc.gov/rabies.

Kathie Cox is a Public Health educator II/Public Information officer for the Scotland County Health Department. Cox can be reached at kcox@scotlandcounty.org.