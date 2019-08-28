Have time to socialize while grilling up this delicious dish. Layer the naturally smooth yellow potatoes with the other ingredients, then set it and forget it (for an hour, that is).

No reason not to cook the entire meal on the grill this summer! Serve this delicious grill-top “au gratin” with your favorite protein.

Ingredients …

Nonstick cooking spray

1 medium onion, halved and thinly sliced

1-1/2 lbs. yellow potatoes, very thinly sliced

1 1/3 cups shredded low-fat sharp Cheddar cheese

1/3 cup real bacon bits

1/3 cup chopped bell pepper (any color)

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

Directions …

Spray a 9 x 9 x 2-inch foil pan liberally with nonstick cooking spray.

Place half the onions, potatoes, cheese, bacon bits, bell pepper and garlic salt in pan. Repeat layers.

Cover tightly with foil and grill over medium heat for 1 hour, rotating pan occasionally to avoid hot spots.

Enjoy.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.