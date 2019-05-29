Still learning what foods I don’t like

One of my favorite things to eat is gnocchi. I love the texture of it and the fact that it seems to taste good with everything I’ve put it in before — and it’s super simple to make.

So today I’m bringing you “Sun-dried Tomato and Chicken Gnocchi,” which is delicious … but I have mixed reviews about it.

The mixed reviews come from the fact that I love tomatoes. I will eat cherry tomatoes like candy and love putting tomatoes in things. Now, I assumed I would like sun-dried tomatoes because, one, I like tomatoes and, two, I’ve had it on pizza and I’ve liked it.

Update: I do not like sun-dried tomatoes.

The smell is one of those things that isn’t the most appetizing to me, but isn’t the worst. Hhowever, it’s the texture of them that gets me. I’ve always said I’m not bothered by texture, but the older I get the more I realize I’m bothered by texture.

I might have liked it better if I had cut them into smaller sizes, but I didn’t do that and instead just tried to bite off a chunk of a big tomato. I wouldn’t recommend it.

But if you like sun-dried tomatoes and their texture, then this will be great for you.

However, I don’t think this recipe would have tasted right without the sun-dried tomatoes — so let that be your warning. I ended up picking them out once it was finished and for the my day two lunch with it the tomatoes were not included but like I said I think you need them to cook with it for flavoring.

I will also say that this recipe might seem like it’s going to be dry but with the olive oil and the juice of the tomatoes actually gives it just the right amount of something to where it doesn’t feel as dry as you might expect.

***

Ingredients …

2 tablespoon of olive oil

8 ounce jar of sun-dried tomatoes, juice included

12 ounces of gnocchi cooked

1 chicken breast cut into cubes

2 cups of spinach

1 tablespoon of garlic

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

In a pan add one tablespoon of olive oil and chicken on medium high heat. Add garlic along with salt and pepper. Cook until chicken is almost done.

Add sun-dried tomatoes and spinach to the mixture along with another tablespoon of olive oil.

Cook until spinach is wilted then add gnocchi and stir together.

Once mixed move to a plate and enjoy.