LAURINBURG — American Indian students who petitioned to wear their eagle feathers at graduation will not be allowed to do so at the upcoming Scotland High School graduation.

At Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, the school board had the discussion of regalia on the agenda. The students will be allowed to wear the feathers at the baccalaureate ceremony, which is before graduation, but not on the actual graduation day.

The board also discussed some ways to go forward with allowing students ways to express themselves at graduation.

Superintendent Ron Hargrave suggested that a committee be formed to look at how to expand the opportunities for students to have expression at graduation. The board agreed to that idea and suggested recommendations for the committee be brought to the June meeting, but no formal action was taken.

