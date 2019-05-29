Tell us about your restaurant/history?

Owner Reba Scott says she’s had Farrah’s Mobile Kitchen for 20 years and the business serves throughout Scotland and Robeson counties.

“Over the years, I have been at back to school functions and community events, so everyone knows me,” said Scott. “It’s good to serve and give back to the local community.”

To give back, Scott and her daughter will serve volunteers who clean up on June 15. The food truck was recently at LaurelFest and she says it will be present at the John Blue Festival, the Lumbee Homecoming, and more.

What are your specialties?

The mobile kitchen sells hot dogs, hamburgers, Philly cheese steaks, blooming onion petals, and fruit waters.

“Our fruit water is really good,” said Scott. “We have pineapple, watermelon, and cantaloupe water.”

Most popular dish?

“It is the Philly cheese steak,” said Scott. “It’s made with a sirloin patty that falls apart and I toast both sides of the bun on the grill. People say to me its the best they’ve had. When they ask what I put in, I just say salt, pepper, and love.”

What attracts customers to your food truck?

“I’m known for my cooking over the years and my customer service,” Scott said.

To be featured in an upcoming food article, Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or at [email protected]

Courtesy photo Hot sandwiches, fries and blooming onion petals are made at local events at Farrah’s Mobile Kitchen. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_farrah.jpg Courtesy photo Hot sandwiches, fries and blooming onion petals are made at local events at Farrah’s Mobile Kitchen.