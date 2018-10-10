Tomato pie can be a fabulous comfort food

These recipes are some of my family favorites. We run a local produce market and always have access to fresh fruits and vegetables. I love trying new recipes also.

Here’s one for Tomato Pie.

***

Ingredients …

2 pie shells

3 large tomatoes, diced

1 large onion, diced

Salt to your taste

Pepper to your taste

Basil, dry or fresh to your taste

2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup mayonnaise

***

Directions …

Bake pie shells about 10 minutes. After dicing tomatoes, place in a colander and let drain for 30 minutes. Mix tomatoes, onions and seasonings together. Put in pie shells. Mix cheese (2 kinds) and mayonnaise together. Spray your hands with pam or any cooking spray. Spread half of mixture on each pie with hands. Make sure it spreads all the way to the edge of pie shell.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. Cheese should be melted good. May take less or more time, depending on your oven.

— Betty Locklear, Laurinburg