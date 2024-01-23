LAURINBURG — Last Wednesday, The Laurinburg Exchange gained a not-so-new face in its office as JJ Melton rejoined the team.

Melton worked as a staff writer a few years back, and she said one of her favorite aspects of the job was being able to get involved with the community and learn more about those living in it.

“Back porch conversations have always been fascinating to me,” Melton explained. “Being part of a newspaper allows me to go out and meet some of the older generations and hear their stories. From there, I can share the story of their lives with our readers.

“I also hope to bring back one of the spotlight pieces I covered in the past,” Melton continued enthusiastically. “I have always had an odd sense of adventure. One of my favorite things to write about was former residents of Scotland County who have passed on. My favorite part of this process was visiting local cemeteries and finding names on the tombstones and then start digging into their past.”

After getting settled back into her groove, Melton said she has a few ideas of what she hopes to bring to the table.

“There is always a need for community support and outreach,” Melton said. “It is my hope that being back will allow me to help in these areas. In the past, The Laurinburg Exchange has hosted outreach opportunities like the sock drive and collecting items for local nursing homes.

“It is my opinion that this is one of the easiest ways to show other people in all corners of the county we do care and are willing to help in whatever capacity they can,” Melton said.

As Melton continued she said the support residents would show by dropping off donations was simply amazing.

“I’ll never forget when we collected for our elderly,” Melton said. “I remember we had to keep finding empty boxes because the donations kept pouring in.”

Although Melton is back in the Laurinburg office, she will be splitting her time here and with the Marlboro Harold Advocate.

“Whether I am in the office or not, I can still receive my emails,” Melton said. “I encourage anyone who wants to reach out to me about something or someone in the county they think should be looked into. Even if I am not able to cover each and every story, I look forward to giving it my best efforts.”

To reach JJ Melton email her at [email protected] or call her office at 910-506-3185.