SANFORD —The Lady Scots basketball team bounced back from their Friday night home loss to Pinecrest with a 57-35 road victory over the Lee County Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night. Scotland’s second win over Lee County this season improved their season record to 12-7 (6-5 in conference games) while the Yellow Jackets fall to 8-12 (3-8 against SAC opponents) with their fourth consecutive loss.

Alicia McClain led Scotland in scoring with 17 points. Kayla Simmons added 15 while Morgan Thompson had 10 to give the Scots three double digit scorers. 34 of Scotland’s points came in the second half.

The Scots will wrap up their regular season schedule on Friday night when they welcome archrival Richmond to Laurinburg for a 6 p.m. tipoff. Scotland lost their earlier season meeting to the Raiders in Rockingham by a score of 54-37 back on Jan. 17.

Boys basketball routed by Lee County

The Scots were defeated by the Yellow Jackets in an 87-53 final on Tuesday night. Scotland falls to 4-16 (2-9 against conference opponents) on the season with their fourth straight loss while Lee County improves to 11-10 (6-5 against SAC teams) with the victory. The two teams split their regular season series with Scotland winning on their home floor 51-49 back on Jan. 14.

Marquis McNeill paced Scotland in scoring with 17 points while Jerrison Dixon added 10 in his return to the lineup from an illness. The pair were the only two Scots to score in double figures.

The Scots will stay on the road for a nonconference matchup with Montgomery Central on Thursday night. Scotland previously defeated the Timberwolves in Laurinburg by a score of 81-53 back on Dec. 2. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.