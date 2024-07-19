LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton will hold auditions for its 13th Annual “Robeson County Christmas Show” original production.

Directed by the theater’s resident artist, Kendrix Singletary, the show is a “heart-warming,” holiday musical revue for the entire family. The show features a regional cast of singers and dancers, including a youth ensemble, the “Civettes,” and featured vocalists. The show has become one of the most popular Christmas events in the region, and has been featured on UNC-TV’s “Carolina Weekend.”

For these auditions, the theater is seeking seven female dancers for its newest addition of the Civettes and eight children, who are “mature, effervescent, spirited, and can dance, sing and take direction well.”

Audition dates and times for the youth ensemble will be held on Aug. 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. Audition for the Civettes will be held at noon on Aug. 18. Potential Callbacks are scheduled for 3 p.m on Aug. 18.

Children are asked to come prepared to sing a Christmas song that demonstrates their vocal ability. YouTube/karaoke tracks are preferred. Phones may be used for music if auditioners have the proper adapters to plug in. A cappella isn’t accepted.

Those auditioning for the Civettes are asked to come prepared and dressed to learn a dance combination.The Civettes will receive a cash stipend for their participation after the show.

The audition will be held at 315 N. Chestnut Street, Downtown Lumberton.Rehearsals will begin in September, with show dates Dec. 6-8, and Dec. 13-15.

School show dates are Nov. 25-26.

For additional information, contact the Stage Manager Jonathan Brewington at 910-738-4339 or email Jonathan@CarolinaCivicCenter.com.