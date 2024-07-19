LAUREL HILL — Adrieliz Marie Rodriguez-Gonzalez, daughter of Eric Rodriguez-Hernandez and Eva M. Gonzalez-Vega of Laurel Hill, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving partner of Perdue Farms.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez received one of 15 scholarships given this year to children of Perdue associates and independent contract farmers. Winners were selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement. The $75,000 scholarship program is part of the company’s Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors outreach focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez will major in zoology at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She graduated from Scotland Early College High School in Laurinburg with a 4.5 weighted GPA.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez was a member of her school’s art club and national Beta Club. She was on the county Honor Roll and sang for Sunday Mass with the St. Mary Catholic Church Choir in Laurinburg.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez wants to be a veterinary pathologist “who is making a difference in the research of an array of animals to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.”

In 10 years, she would “enjoy continuing to volunteer time to those in need and programs that support a better cause. I would like to help my local churches, schools and organizations.”