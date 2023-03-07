After a three- year hiatus, three local fiddler’s conventions are returning to surrounding counties.

Last Saturday night my wife and I attended the 96th Star Fiddler’s Convention at Star Elementary on Main St. in Star. It was a packed house. Twenty bands and individual talents did their best to persuade the four judges to vote for them also to entertain the large crowd of bluegrass fans.

No electrical instruments are allowed but each performer is provided a sound mic. Over $1500.00 in cash prizes were handed out for the top bands, music instruments, singers and dancers. All age groups participated including one buck dancer who was over ninety years young.

If you missed-out on last week’s convention you can still catch the one on March 18th starting at 7 P.M at Seagrove Elementary School gym in Seagrove, N.C. Also, the last one for this year will be held Sat. night Apr. 1st. at 6 P.M. at North Moore High School Auditorium on 1504 North Moore Rd. Robbins, N.C.

General admission for events is $10.00, $5.00 dollars for kids (6-12) and kids under are free. Volunteers will be selling Southern BBQ sandwiches, drinks, snacks and my favorite – homemade desserts.

The history of our local fiddler competitions goes back to the middle to late 1700’s. It was during these troubled times that many Scots left their war-torn homeland to make their new homes in the central and sandhill section of our great state. These immigrates brought with them strong backs, Scottish whiskey (moonshine) plus their love for music and dance.

All these fiddler conventions are family friendly and provide local and upcoming musicians, singers and dancers a chance to show off their many musical talents. So happened this past Sat. night one lady came all the way from West Virginia to sing one of the most beautiful bluegrass gospel songs I have ever heard.

In closing, I hope to see each of you at one of these Fiddler’s Bluegrass conventions and I know for a fact that you will enjoy some of these good old toe-tapping and gospel music tunes.

J.A. Bolton is author of “Just Passing Time,” co-author of “Just Passing Time Together,” “Southern Fried: Down-Home Stories.” and just released his new book “Sit-A-Spell” all of which can be purchased on Amazon or bought locally. Contact him at [email protected]