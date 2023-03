The Pilot Club of Laurinburg recognized the Laurinburg Police Department recently for their dedicated work when they delivered Pick-Me-Up baskets to them. In the past, this project has honored various city and county employees plus assisted and skilled nursing workers as well as other medical personnel, such as, the EMS for their outstanding work in the community. Pictured are Pilots Ann Steinbrink, Linda Troutman and Sandra Hoffman with Detective Jeff Cook and Officer Dustin Johnson.