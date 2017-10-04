GrowingChange awarded for training

LAURINBURG — North Carolina A&T Agriculture Department presented members of the Scotland County nonprofit, GrowingChange, with certificates after being trained in operating a high tunnel greenhouse.

In late 2016, GrowingChange in coordination with NC Cooperative Extension and NC A&T constructed a high tunnel greenhouse to grow hydroponic spinach, according to officials.

The project is funded by a grant by North Carolina A&T and assistance from USDA Strike Force. The Conservation Fund has a program called Resourceful Communities that invests in rural innovations and supports providing jobs for formally incarcerated youth.

According to Noran Sanford, the founder or GrowingChange, the organization plans to grow spinach to be used in healthy smoothies to be distributed within the community.

“We are very proud to empower young people, most of whom were dealing with exceptional problems. To be able to partner with a leading university and get this level of training to be certified in the the delivery of the hydroponics a proud moment,” Sanford said.

Seven youth involved in GrowingChange were awarded the certificates, including Terrance Smith, Ezekiel Jones, Derek Cummings, Gerald Jacobs, Noah Maynor, James Stubbs, Scotty Dimery, Braxton Mahar, and Luke Locklear . Also receiving the certificates were Sanford, Seth Heffern, GrowingChange operational coordinator, and Shannon Newton with Cooperative Extension.

“I’m very happy for everyone hear including myself. I really think its a success for the group and I’m really just proud overall,” Maynor said, who is in 11th grade at Purnell Swett, has been involved in GrowingChange for three months.

Keeping youth out of the adult correctional system has been a goal of GrowingChange founder Noran Sanford since he returned to Laurinburg in 2000 to work as a mental health therapist.

“I enjoy GrowingChange greatly. I have made new family members… They took me in and treated me like family and took up under their wing,” said Jacobs, a ninth grader at Scotland High School. ”GrowingChange has led me to great places so far and I plan on sticking with it.”

The origination’s converted Wagram Prison site will hold its free family friendly Grand Opening Harvest Day Celebration Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 23161 Airbase Road in Wagram.

