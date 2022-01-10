Newton appointed by governor to new role

WAGRAM — Wagram resident Shannon Newton has been appointed to North Carolina Agriculture and Forestry Awareness Study Commission as a member-at-large.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the appointment on Friday.

Newton is retired and previously worked as the Parks and Recreation director for Scotland County and as a Horticulture agent with the NC State Cooperative Extension.

Newton said she was recommended for the commission by a local resident.

“It was nice that someone thought of me,” she said.

According to the governor’s website, “the commission informs the General Assembly on the influence of agriculture, forestry, and seafood in regards to the economy of the state. It also develops alternatives for increasing public awareness and conducts studies to identify problems concerning future growth and development of the industry. The commission has 17 members, each serving a two-year term.”

Newton said her role is an advisory one and two of the biggest issues she plans to take to the commission is the shortage of young farmers and the fact that the price of lumber is dropping.

“The majority of farms 1,000 acres or more are farmed by people over 50. There are a lot of barriers to becoming a farmer. And with lumber prices being so low, that’s something that landowners should be concerned about,” she said. Newton added that these are the top two issues that she plans to address as a committee member.

She said that the purpose of the committee is for citizens to give their thoughts to the government. Ultimately, Newton said she is glad to have a chance to continue to help Scotland County.

