Man jailed after shooting at brother

LAURINBURG — An argument between brothers led to one man being arrested just after midnight Sunday.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old James Patrick Locklear was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

He was given a $100,000 bond.

The charges came after Locklear got into an argument with his brother on Blakely Road. When his brother left in a vehicle with another person, Locklear followed him. He then began shooting at the vehicle and ran the two off the road causing it to crash.

Locklear then shot at the vehicle again.

Dover added in the report there was no mention of anyone in the vehicle being injured.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]