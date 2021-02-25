Maxton church to hold free food giveaway

MAXTON — Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, St. Matthews Metropolitan AME Zion Church will be hosting a COVID-19 community drive-thru free food giveaway.

The church is located at 604 S. Patterson St. in Maxton.

The Rev. Kelvin Freeman will act as hosting pastor. The giveaway will also be sponsored by the presiding elder of the Laurinburg district of the AME Zion Church, the Rev. James A. French.

“The effort is an attempt to feed 100 families for a week,” said French. “That’s what the goal is. We’ll provide them with a box of groceries and a box of meat, in hopes that it’ll be sufficient to carry them for the whole week.”

Food boxes will be given away until all boxes are gone.