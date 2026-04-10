The O’Neal School announces Brad Deifer as head basketball coach

Southern Pines — The O’Neal School is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad Deifer as Head Basketball Coach, bringing more than two decades of experience in high school and grassroots basketball to the program.

A native of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Deifer developed his foundation and passion for the game in the highly competitive Philadelphia basketball region. He began his collegiate career at Drexel University before finishing at Temple University, where he gained valuable insight into the game at a high level.

Deifer spent several years coaching and training student-athletes throughout the Philadelphia area before relocating to Raleigh, North Carolina. There, he continued to build a strong reputation as a coach and player developer. He served eight years at Ravenscroft School and led the WCBA 2025 travel program across multiple seasons, consistently producing winning teams and outperforming expectations.

Over the course of his career, Deifer has coached and trained numerous high school and collegiate athletes, helping guide many through the transition to the next level of competition. His background across both grassroots and school-based basketball provides a comprehensive and long-term approach to program development.

Known for teams built on toughness, defensive intensity and rebounding, Deifer also places a strong emphasis on mentoring student-athletes off the court. Building relationships, developing character and helping players reach their full potential are central to his coaching philosophy.

“We are going to build something special at The O’Neal School,” said Deifer. “The foundation is already here—from outstanding facilities to strong school support. Our goal is to match that excellence with a winning basketball program. Something great is just beginning, and I’m excited to see who will become part of it. We will always be over-prepared, play with toughness and grit, and compete for each other as we grow.”

The O’Neal School looks forward to the leadership, energy and vision Coach Deifer brings as the basketball program enters an exciting new chapter.