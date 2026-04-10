Highland Hooligans expand staffopen jersey sales

LAURINBURG —The Highland Hooligans are continuing to make moves before the season opener.

After the hiring of head coach Joe Critcher, the Hooligans are strengthening their social media department and providing fans the opportunity to purchase official team jerseys.

Madison Dixon has been named the official game day photographer. Adriana and Addison McGill are the social media and marketing interns. The Hooligans have made player jerseys available to the public; orders must be placed before April 12.