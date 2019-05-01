LAURINBURG — The North Carolina Chamber of Commerce announced during its Rural Economic Development Update luncheon last week that it will be holding a 2019 leadership program.

Talent Pipeline Management Academy focuses on improving workforce development.

On the U.S. Chamber Foundation website, it describes the training as an in-depth focus to grow leaders of the industry: “An in-person training, facilitated by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, for state and local chamber, business association, and economic development agency leaders, as well as employers, to learn to drive partnerships with their education and training providers based on industry need.”

Andrew Meehan, president of Meehan Strategy Group, said the new program will help develop new plans and training in leaders for different counties.

“We will train people to work with the employers, do demand planning, work with educators to determine solutions (and) come up with things that are going to work in the community,” he said. “It’s not one size fits all for Robeson, Moore, or Scotland County. It’s going to take people here (locally).”

On the Chamber website, it says the curriculum begins with TPM orientation, gathering appropriate stakeholders and generating buy-in for the process, and runs through all six TPM strategies, concluding with Strategy 6, post-implementation continuous improvement.

“We’re going to take applications from around the state,” added Meehan. “It’s a six-month process, for 20 to 25 people (who) can be trained to work with employers, analyze employment data, work with education providers so they come back to their community as workforce leaders.”

He added that in the next five years, they look to train 125 people and the first session will begin in the third quarter of this year.

For information, contact the North Carolina Chamber at 919-836-1400.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or jpembrick@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.

