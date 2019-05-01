LAURINBURG – A new agreement was created between Cape Fear Valley Transfer and Command Center and Scotland Health Care System. Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville, NC will provide critical care transport services needed for patients at Scotland Memorial Hospital beginning Wednesday, May 1.

“We believe this new strategic partnership will lead to improved efficiency as we continue to provide high-quality emergency services in Scotland County,” said Scotland Health Care System Chief Operating Officer, David Pope. “We look forward to working with Cape Fear Valley Health as we expand the services we provide to our community.”

Cape Fear Valley Health will station an ambulance and team here in Laurinburg twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. This service will allow patients around the clock transport services on site if a patient has a higher level of care needed at another facility. This change will benefit our patients and providers by decreasing the amount of time spent waiting for a necessary transport to occur.