LAURINBURG — St. Andrews Campus Vice-President of Institutional Advancement, Stanton Cadow, announced that John Ridge, owner, and operator of the Laurinburg Domino’s and six other area locations, are collaborating to support the Forever St. Andrews 2022 Laurinburg Area Campaign or LAC. St. Andrews flyers designed to promote giving to St. Andrews LAC include an offer for a free dessert item when patrons support the campaign. A unique coupon code and flyer come with every Domino’s order.

“Giving back to the community, helping to promote and increase the awareness of St. Andrews, is an important and a valuable asset to everyone in the region,” said Ridge. According to Ridge, this special offer will be available at the Bennettsville, Cheraw, Lumberton, Pembroke, Raeford, Rockingham, and Laurinburg locations.

Sam and Megan Fulton are the Co-Chair couple for LAC, a campaign for general support of St. Andrews, founded in 1958 as St. Andrews Presbyterian College, with the merger of the Flora Macdonald College for Women of Red Springs and Presbyterian Junior College in Maxton.

The LAC is held March through May when individuals, businesses, local organizations, and alumni of the school contribute to the overall prosperity of a major economic engine of Scotland County. Boasting an annual payroll of $8 million, it is one of the largest employers, equaling an overall economic impact of some $56 million annually; St. Andrews brings hundreds of students and employees and thousands of visitors to the community, creating jobs, awareness, and opportunity for the region. St. Andrews University, a branch of Webber International University, has an intimate liberals arts history with approximately 1,000 students enrolled. Its main campus, including SA Online, has an adult learning campus in Sandhills, Charlotte, Columbia, and Charleston, SC.

To give to the Laurinburg Area Campaign, please go to www.sau/give and select “Laurinburg Area Campaign.” To volunteer, please contact Stanton Cadow at 910-277-5769 or email cadowst@sa.edu.