Firehouse Subs debuts new layout in NC

LAURINBURG — When Firehouse Subs opens on Monday, it won’t just be the first franchise in the city, this sub shop will be the first in North Carolina to have a community design.

If you’re familiar with the Firehouse Subs brand, you know that a portion of every purchase goes to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Since 2005, the foundation has donated $2.7 million to first responders in the state.

Franchise owner Larry Chandler said he’s excited to be a part of the Scotland County community.

“A big part of what we do in our business is giving back to the community. We train our staff and we spend a lot of time talking about the public safety foundation and how important it is. In one of the areas where we have restaurants, we just got a grant for over $31,000. In the last quarter we actually got four grants in the area we operate in and that was over $100,000 of life-saving equipment,” he said.

Inside the restaurant, the wall has a canvas painting of everything Laurinburg and Scotland County, a nod to the past with a depiction of a classic Laurinburg and Southern caboose, a Laurinburg Fire truck and (of course) the Fighting Scots.

With the community design, the restaurant has an open design with high ceilings, wider booth space and tables. With the mural, the sandwich shop feels rooted in the community, which is what Chandler wants to do in many ways.

While giving back to first responders is engrained in the culture, Chandler hopes to also provide good careers for people in the community.

Chandler said he’s known about this area since he ran the former Quincy’s in town and he said being over here these past few weeks he hasn’t met anyone who wasn’t nice and he can feel the buzz around the community.

“This was a good community to open a Firehouse Subs in and provide people with some good quality jobs.” So far, the shop has hired about 45 people and Chandler said there are about five to 10 more openings they’re looking to fill.

“If there’s somebody out there that could be a difference-maker and we think can help us, we will certainly find a place for them,” he said.

So, what should you order on your first visit to Firehouse Subs? Chandler said his favorite sandwich is club on a sub, which is the cousin to the signature Hook & Ladder.

“The Hook & Ladder is ham and turkey, the only difference is we add bacon. I really like bacon and I really like the combination of the ham, turkey and bacon with the Monterey Jack cheese. The other one I really like is the smoked brisket sandwich. I do that many ways and my favorite way to do it is, I add bacon to it.”

Chandler said he’s excited to be in the community and plans to get involved in other ways, such as getting involved with schools, churches and other organizations they can partner with.

