LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred Friday.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, it is believed several subjects committed multiple vehicle break-ins across the county. The areas affected include the Quail Ridge area, the Leisure Living area, the Calhoun Road area, and the area of Hwy. 79 near Gibson.

The subjects are also believed to have gone to the Random Woods area in the Laurinburg city limits along with areas in Bennettsville, S.C., and other areas of Marlboro County.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is working with various agencies to solve these cases.

“I strongly suggest that everyone lock their car doors every night,” Dover said. “An unlocked door is easy prey for thieves. The subjects went car to car in these neighborhoods and went in vehicles with unlocked doors.”

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the Laurinburg Police Department, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, the Bennettsville Police Department or the McColl Police Department.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.